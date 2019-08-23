Cape Air plane clips other parked plane while taxing at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes clipped each other Friday near a gate at Boston’s Logan Airport, according to a statement issued by the Massachusetts Port Authority.

“Cape Air Flight 1859, a Cessna 402, was moving around a fuel truck on the air carrier’s ramp at Boston Logan International Airport when its left wing touched another Cape Air Cessna 402 that was parked in the ramp area,” according to a release issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

All eight passengers deplaned normally. No one has been reported injured.

An investigation is underway at this time.

