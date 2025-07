BOSTON (WHDH) - SKY7-HD was over Logan Airport Tuesday afternoon where a plane had an issue with its landing gear while trying to make a landing.

The flight was operated by Cape Air, flying from Martha’s Vineyard.

Cape Air said the pilot managed to land the plane without issue and no one was injured.

