BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cape Air plane that got a flat after landing at Logan Airport has been moved off the runway.

Cape Air officials say the situation on the flight from Provincetown briefly led to a ground stop.

The runway was closed while crews changed the tire.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to the aircraft.

The passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.

