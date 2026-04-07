BOSTON (WHDH) - A window on a Cape Air flight headed to Boston blew open shortly after takeoff Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cape Air said Tuesday.

The small plane had just taken off from Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) at approximately 7 a.m. when Cape Air said the flight “experienced an issue in which the upper portion of the main cabin door opened while in flight.”

Lizbet Fuller, a passenger on the plane, took video onboard that shows the gaping hole. Cape Air said the plane continued to operate normally.

Fuller said when everyone was initially boarding, the window did not seem to latch properly.

“The woman was having trouble shutting it from the outside, that was clear, ‘whoa,'” Fuller said.

“The half window flipped up, and then the wind came in, and we were like, ‘what?’ And the pilot smiled and said, ‘everyone stay calm’ and were like, ‘okay, we’re good,'” said Sheila Fee, another passenger on the plane.

7NEWS spoke with an aviation expert, who said the passengers were never in any danger.

“It doesn’t go above 10,000 feet on a short flight like this – it’s capable of going higher, the oxygen, you know it could provide masks, but I’m sure this airplane was at a low altitude, and was not pressurized, so no masks were going to pop out,” said Kit Darby, an Aviation Consultant.

Cape Air said the plane was turned around and returned back to ACK where it landed safely. Passengers then boarded a different aircraft.

“We’re lucky to be alive, but as soon as we knew were weren’t going to be sucked out of the plane, we were fine,” Fuller said.

In a statement, Cape Air said, “The aircraft has been taken out of service for further evaluation. We are following all established safety procedures and will take any necessary actions based on our findings. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

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