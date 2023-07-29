Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J Galibois is calling for a federal investigation into a group of migrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last year.

In a statement Friday, Galibois said, “since being elected Cape and Islands District Attorney, I am conscious of my obligation to investigate any potentially criminal activity that occurs within my jurisdiction. l am aware that immigrants were tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a part of my jurisdiction. I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate.”

The statement continued, “Given that much of the information that I seek to review as part of my investigation falls outside of my jurisdiction, I stand behind California and believe in order for a full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved. I stand ready to cooperate with the Department of Justice.”

GOP Presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has claimed responsibility for flying the migrants to the island last September.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox