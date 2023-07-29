Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J Galibois is calling for a federal investigation into a group of migrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last year.

In a statement Friday, Galibois said, “since being elected Cape and Islands District Attorney, I am conscious of my obligation to investigate any potentially criminal activity that occurs within my jurisdiction. l am aware that immigrants were tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a part of my jurisdiction. I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate.”

The statement continued, “Given that much of the information that I seek to review as part of my investigation falls outside of my jurisdiction, I stand behind California and believe in order for a full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved. I stand ready to cooperate with the Department of Justice.”

GOP Presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has claimed responsibility for flying the migrants to the island last September.

