Cape and Islands residents bracing for Dorian amid tropical storm warning

(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Cape Cod and the Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast.

The deadly storm is expected to land about 100 miles southeast of Nantucket by early Saturday morning, bringing with it strong winds and downpours.

Though Dorian is expected to pass by several miles out from the Cape and islands, sustained winds are still projected between 35 and 45 mph and wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph.

This could lead to some damage to roofing and siding materials on homes and could cause unsecured lightweight objects to become dangerous projectiles, according to the NWS.

The United States Coast Guard has already issued a warning to boaters, urging them to steer back to port.

“First responders, local, state and even the Coast Guard, during the thick of the storm, may not be able to get out and safely help someone in distress,” Lieutenant Nathan Mendes said. “So, we would encourage folks to take precautions.”

Chatham and Nantucket, are among the most vulnerable to Dorian’s impact.

Scattered power outages are possible.

Dorian will be well off our coast tonight – Saturday. The greatest impacts will be on the Cape & the Islands. Gusts will be over 40 mph, and scattered downpours continue into early Saturday morning. @7News pic.twitter.com/Jxj63xXqea — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 6, 2019

Trees may also snap or become uprooted.

Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties are expected to receive about one to three inches of rain.

They will also experience high surf, a rip current risk, and minimal coastal flooding.

Chatham officials are preparing their high water vehicle and other rescue equipment, in case they are needed.

The Steamship Authority announced Friday that all ferry service to and from Nantucket was canceled as of 4:30 p.m.

The authority also said it plans to switch out one of its ferries to Martha’s Vinyard when the storm passes by. The high-speed ferry that runs from Hyannis to Nantucket will most likely not run at all Saturday.

Dorian has begun striking the Southeast U.S. seaboard after causing severe damage in the Bahamas.

