BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and with all remaining coronavirus restrictions lifting in Massachusetts on Saturday, the Cape and the Islands are gearing up for a busy weekend.

“We are back to regularly scheduled programming and in many ways this Memorial Day will be much like Memorial Days we’ve had in the past,” Sen. Julian Cyr said.

Hundreds of businesses and restaurants are ready to welcome tourists as all industry restrictions lift, capacity increases to 100 percent, and gathering limits are rescinded.

“We are expecting Saturday to be a pretty interesting day on Cape Cod,” said Matt Pitta, of The Davenport Companies. “A lot of fun even if the weather doesn’t fully cooperate.”

He added that demand is high as people are ready to get out following a challenging year.

“People after more than 12, 13, 14 months of lockdown are ready to get out,” Pitta said.

Some businesses may still require people to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.

Cyr says, “I know in Provincetown they’re asking people to show proof of vaccination.”

Officials are reminding the public to keep traffic in mind when they travel to the Cape or the Islands.

