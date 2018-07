TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach on Cape Cod has been closed to the public after a reported shark sighting.

The Sharktivity app confirmed the report of a white shark sighting off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

According to the app, a plane circling overhead first spotted the shark.

The beach has been closed to swimmers for one hour.

