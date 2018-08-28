Cape beach closed to swimming after white shark sighting

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark sighting off a Truro beach has prompted the Cape Code National Seashore to close the area to swimming for an hour.

The white shark was spotted by lifeguards about 12 p.m. approximately 75 yards from shore in front of the head chair, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The sighting came less than two weeks after a New York man was seriously wounded in a shark attack off Longnook Beach in Truro.

On Monday, two massive white sharks were tagged off Nauset beach.

