FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Falmouth Police Department posted a beach warning ahead of the holiday, letting beachgoers know they will be searching all coolers and bags at town beaches through this Sunday.

Police said there is a zero tolerance policy for alcohol and marijuana.

In Dennis, police shared a video showing massive amounts of trash left last year on July 4th. Police said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in fights, vandalism, binge drinking, and drug use.

So, this year, they’re not issuing daily parking passes on July 4th at several beaches, including Mayflower, Chapin, and Bayview beaches.

A parking ban will also be in full effect in the neighborhoods near those beaches.

