SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cape Cod Air Force station has a new name.

At a ceremony held today, the facility was renamed the Cape Cod Space Force station.

The name change is part of the ongoing effort to develop the sixth branch of the military.

The station is the only land-based east coast radar site in the US supporting these types of missions.

