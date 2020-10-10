Cape Cod artist’s mural in Falmouth looks to get out the vote

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

A Cape Cod artist and Falmouth residents collaborated to produce a mural encouraging everyone to go vote on Saturday.

Falmouth’s League of Women Voters asked Jackie Reeves to create the community mural, and on Saturday dozens of people helped fill in its outlines with bright colors.

“It was really great and brought everyone together for a common mission,” said Misty Niemeyer of the League of Women Voters.

Reeves said she hopes the mural encourages more civic participation.

“My aim and mission with the mural was to communicate and attract young voters …. and also all people to vote,” Reeves said.

