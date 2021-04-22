(WHDH) — The Cape Cod Baseball League will be playing ball this summer.

The league’s Executive Committee voted Wednesday to approve an amended 40-game schedule, which is slated to begin on June 20.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our fans and players is our number one priority,” the league wrote in a press release. “Amending the schedule to begin the season on June 20th is an important step towards that goal.”

More details about the official 2021 schedule are set to be released soon.

