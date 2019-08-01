Cape Cod beach closed after several white sharks spotted close to shore

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed Thursday after several white sharks were spotted close to shore, officials said.

A Massachusetts State Police airwing flew over Longnook Beach in Truro and captured video of a shark lurking in the water just feet from the beach.

The beach was temporarily closed.

Officials are urging swimmers not to venture beyond waist-deep water.

A shark sighting off the coast of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Tuesday afternoon left swimmers on the shore as state police tried tracking it in the water.

The sighting happened at the same beach where Arthur Medici, 26, of Revere, was killed in a shark attack last summer.

Longnook Beach in #Truro has been temporarily closed by local authorities after State Police Air Wing 🚁 reports to @MassDMF that several white sharks 🦈 are close to shore/beachgoers. pic.twitter.com/FQwygtnZTp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2019

