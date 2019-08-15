Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after confirmed white shark sighting

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming after a confirmed white shark sighting on Thursday morning.

Beachgoers at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet have been ordered out of the water for an hour after the confirmed shark sighting, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-15T11:38:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 15, 2019

