ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach is closed to swimming for an hour Sunday after a confirmed white shark sighting off the coast, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the confirmed sighting occurred at 1:50 p.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach. That sighting prompted the temporary closure of the beach.

