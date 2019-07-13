Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after confirmed white shark sightings

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming for an hour after a confirmed white shark sighting, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the first confirmed sighting occurred at 1:40 p.m. Saturday off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

Several more confirmed sightings were reported at 1:42 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The shark was reportedly 50 yards offshore and heading south.

The beach has been ordered closed to swimming for one hour.

