Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after white shark spotted swimming nearby

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming for one hour after a shark was spotted swimming about 100 yards offshore, officials said.

A lifeguard at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet reported seeing a shark breaching according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water for an hour.

This is a breaking news story;

