TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach on Cape Cod has been closed to swimming after a great white shark was spotted swimming close to shore on Monday afternoon.

The shark was seen in the water off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro just after 1 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 2:10 p.m., as long as there is no other reported activity.

Beaches on the Cape are usually closed for an hour following a shark sighting.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox