TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular beach on Cape Cod has been closed to swimming after a great white shark was spotted swimming close to shore on Monday afternoon.

The shark was seen in the water off Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro just after 1 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach will reopen to swimming at 2:10 p.m., as long as there is no other reported activity.

Beaches on the Cape are usually closed for an hour following a shark sighting.

