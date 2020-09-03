WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers have been ordered out of the water at a beach in Cape Cod after a shark was pinged nearby.

Maguire Landing Beach in Wellfleet is closed to swimming until 12:58 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

A great white shark named Turbo was last detected at a buoy near the beach at 10:56 a.m.

There have been dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)