Cape Cod beaches closed after great white sharks spotted in water

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimming after great white sharks were spotted in the water near the shore on Monday.

A lifeguard spotted a shark of Wellfleet around 11:45 a.m., prompting the closure of Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-12T11:45:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 12, 2019

Head of the Meadow in Truro was closed just after 1 p.m. following a second shark sighting.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-12T13:08:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 12, 2019

Two Cape Cod beaches were also closed to swimming for an hour on Sunday after confirmed shark sightings.

One shark was seen 15 yards off of Nauset Beach, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

