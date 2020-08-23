Cape Cod beaches temporarily closed to swimming after 3 shark sightings

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Three sharks were spotted near the Cape on Sunday, temporarily closing two beaches to swimming.

The first sighting was reported at Maguire Landing in Wellfleet just before 11 a.m., according to officials from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. LeCount Hollow was closed to swimming until 11:38 a.m. following a ping from the Conservancy’s receiver.

The second shark was detected around the same time off of Nauset Beach in Orleans, the Conservancy said.

Just after noon, Newcomb Hollow Beach was also closed to swimming for an hour after a ping from the receiver.

