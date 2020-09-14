Cape Cod beachgoers can now track great white sharks in real-time

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers and beach managers on Cape Cod can now track the movement of great white sharks in real-time.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced Monday that it has launched a new feature on its Sharktivity app, which notifies users of the presence of tagged white sharks at five locations along the Outer Cape in real-time.

Users can access real-time detection information of tagged white sharks on the app thanks to five acoustic receivers that have been deployed by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and AWSC.

The acoustic receivers have been deployed off the coast of North Beach, Nauset Trail 1, Newcomb Hollow Beach, Lecount Hollow, and Head of the Meadow.

Since launch, the new tracking feature has detected sharks named Broken Tail, Scarface, Big Papi, and Salty, according to the app.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

