PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod beachgoers recalled capturing stunning photos of a shark swimming in the water just feet from the shoreline over the weekend.

Photos taken by Erin and Brad Kulis and shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy showed a great white shark fin gliding through the water not far from the shore at Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

The couple says the shark appeared to be putting on a show as it lingered in the shallow water for about 15 minutes.

“That was a huge animal, I’d say 13-plus feet long. It was longer than my kayak and it’s in three feet of water, 10 feet off shore on a sandbar where kids are always swimming,” Brad Kulis said, “and you would never know it’s there. You couldn’t hear it or anything.”

The Conservancy wrote in a Facebook post that, “This is a good example and reminder of how close to shore white sharks can get.”

There have been dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Chatham.

Some people who took a fishing expedition out of Harwich Port earlier in the summer captured shocking video of the moment they came face-to-face with an enormous whale shark.

