Cape Cod beachgoers urged to use caution following series of shark sightings

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A great white shark sighting off Barnstable Harbor Friday morning has police urging beachgoers to use caution.

RELATED: Shark sightings, attack off Cape Cod leaving beachgoers on edge

People at north side beaches, including Sandy Neck and Millway, should be aware of a shark lurking in the water.

Beachgoers who spoke with 7News say they are surprised by the sighting because of the shallow water in the area.

“I knew there were sharks out in Truro, Wellfleet, and Chatham, but this is surprising because the water is clear down here and it’s shallow,” one woman said.

Barnstable police and fire, as well as the Department of Natural Resources, are monitoring the situation. Anyone who sees something is asked to contact police at 508-775-0387.

Shortly after the alert in Barnstable, Sandwich police announced that a boater had spotted another shark near the entrance to the canal.

A drone flying over the water off Truro spotted multiple sharks swimming near the shoreline.

Jillian Caplice captured video on Thursday of a shark devouring a seal in the water off Provincetown as beachgoers looked on in horror. The bloody feeding frenzy prompted officials to shut down Race Point Beach.

“We look over on the beach and everybody started yelling,” Molly Tobin said. “Everybody ran towards it and I just kept swimming because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Another beachgoer recalled witnessing the feeding, saying, “We saw the fins and then we saw the blood and it was pretty gory.”

The sightings come after a swimmer was attacked and seriously injured by a shark about 30 yards from Longnook Beach in Truro. He was taken to a Boston hospital with puncture wounds.

There have been dozens upon dozens of confirmed shark sighting off Cape Cod this summer, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. The increase in shark sightings come amid a booming seal population off the Cape.

“There are more seals, so really that’s what feeds the sharks,” an avid beachgoer said. “If you see seals, chances are you’ll see sharks.”

Wildlife officials are asking to swimmers to stay alert and stay close to the shoreline.

National Seashore beaches and beaches in Barnstable are open despite the sightings. Longnook Beach is closed until further notice.

To track the sightings, click here to download the Sharktivity app.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)