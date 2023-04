(WHDH) — A Right Whale and her calf were spotted in the Cape Cod Canal on Sunday, prompting officials to close the waterway while environmentalists could move the whales through the area.

Onlookers gathered along the canal to take pictures of the whales, which have been spotted in the area in recent weeks.

