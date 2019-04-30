Cape Cod Community College student struck by car, thrown several feet into air

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod Community College student was thrown several feet into the air after being struck by a car while crossing the street in West Barnstable Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old Carver woman, whose name has not been released, was walking along a crosswalk on Route 132 around 8:15 a.m. when a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by 20-year-old Milenna Rodrigues, of Centerville, hit her, Barnstable police said.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to the left side of her body. She was transported to South Shore Hospital.

Rodrigues’ car sustained damage to the front and windshield area.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for an unknown medical problem.

Rodrigues will be facing several charges, including operating without a license, operating to endanger, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and crosswalk violation, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

