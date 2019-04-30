Cape Cod Community College student thrown 20 feet after being hit by car on way to class

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod Community College student was thrown 20 through the air after she was struck while walking to class in West Barnstable on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The 18-year-old Carver woman, whose name has not been released, was in a crosswalk on Route 132 around 8:15 a.m. when a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by 20-year-old Milenna Rodrigues, of Centerville, hit her, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

“Our patient was down on the ground. It appeared that she had been struck in the crosswalk,” West Barnstable Fire Department Lt. William Murray said. “[She] went up on the windshield and was thrown about 20 feet.”

The pedestrian suffered injuries to the left side of her body. She was transported to South Shore Hospital.

There was no immediate word on her condition but college officials say they are optimistic she will make a full recovery.

Rodrigues’ car sustained damage to the front and windshield area.

She was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for an unknown medical problem.

Rodrigues will face several charges, including operating without a license, operating to endanger, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and crosswalk violation, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

The victim injured in west Barnstable on her way to finals at cape cod community college remains hospitalized #7news pic.twitter.com/Q5Fxoh3zv4 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 30, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)