Cape Cod couple ties the knot in hospital so ailing grandmother can attend

A Cape Cod couple decided to change their wedding plans to make sure they could celebrate their special day with a loved one.

Samantha and Brendan had originally planned to get married on Sept. 21, but because of the pandemic, they pushed the date back a year.

But, Samantha’s grandmother’s health recently took a turn for the worse so the couple decided there was no time to waste.

They hurried to the Town Hall and applied for a marriage license.

Back at the hospital, the staff moved her grandmother to a room with a beautiful view and allowed the entire family into the room for an intimate ceremony.

The bride took to Facebook afterward to say that it was her perfect fairytale wedding.

