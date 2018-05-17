Cape Cod elementary school closed due to possible norovirus outbreak

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Centerville Elementary School will be closed Friday after an illness sickened dozens of students and staff members.

Principal Matthew Scheufele notified parents about the situation in a phone message to parents Thursday.

“We have consulted with the (Massachusetts) Department of Public Health and while not confirmed, we are seeing symptoms consistent with the norovirus,” Scheufele said in the message. “The norovirus is contagious and leads to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure and can last for one to three days. As a result, we believe it is in the best interest of the school community to be closed tomorrow, May 18.”

The school serves students from kindergarten to third grade.

