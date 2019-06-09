Cape Cod Habitat for Humanity worker injured in fall through partially constructed floor

BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews struggled to reach an injured Habitat for Humanity worker on Cape Cod on Sunday after he plunged 10 feet through the floor of a partially constructed home.

Emergency crews responding to the Habitat for Humanity construction site on Paul Hush Way in Brewster around 9:45 a.m. found a man lying on the concrete basement floor, according to the Brewster Fire Department.

But first responders had a hard time reaching the man, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening head injury, and were forced to open the foundation.

Using several floor joists, the rescue team was able to construct a slide that allowed them to guide the man to safety.

He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

