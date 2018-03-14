YARMOUTH (WHDH) — Over 90,000 people are without power Wednesday following March’s third nor’easter. Most of the outages are centered on Cape Cod.

According to the MEMA power outage tracker, 96,248 were without power as of 6:30 p.m.

In Barnstable County alone, more than 70,000 homes were in the dark. Many residents are running generators to keep warm.

“We’ve been really cold,” resident Joan Baumann said. “It’s not fun. It’s a hardship.”

Eversource says more than 600 crews, from as far away as Florida, are working to restore power. Officials say they hope to complete the restoration process by Friday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker questioned whether more can be done to prevent widespread power outages in the future.

“I would just be curious to know if people think there is an opportunity to think differently about trees,” Baker said.

Hurricane force winds accompanied Tuesday’s blizzard, toppling trees and taking down power lines across the Cape.

Officials encourage those without power to stay with friends, family, at hotels or a nearby shelter.

