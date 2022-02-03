TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod home that is suspended on stilts on a beach is being moved to a temporary location.

Waves crashing into the house on South Pamet Road in Truro during storms have essentially washed away its foundation.

Town officials said the Ballston Beach parking lot will be closed through Friday as crews work to move the dwelling.

The town coordinated with the homeowner on a Conservation Commission Emergency Work Order permit to move the home to a temporary location.

The home cannot be occupied at the temporary location and any proposed permanent location must conform to the zoning bylaw, according to town officials.

