Cape Cod League cancels season

The Cape Cod League, the top summer competition for college baseball players, canceled its 2020 season.

The 10-team league which draws 300 athletes said its executive committee made the decision in a unanimous vote “based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved” on Friday.

“The league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis,” it said.

“With the lack of guidelines and definitive answers we just had to play it safe, literally,” said Eric Zmuda, Cape Cod League Commissioner.

The season had been scheduled to start June 13 and the playoffs on Aug. 4. The league was founded in 1885 and had not missed a season since 1945, the last year of World War II.

They hope to return next summer.

