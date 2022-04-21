PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at customers at a Walmart over Patriots’ Day weekend.

Celso Lopes, 42, of Sandwich, is facing charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and breach of the peace while armed, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man pointing a handgun at people at a Walmart in Plymouth identified Lopes as the suspect, disarmed him, and took him into custody, police said.

Lopes allegedly told officers that he thought “someone had taken a personal item from his shopping cart.”

Police say Lopes was found to be in possession of a Sig Sauer 9MM handgun and 10 rounds of ammunition.

The incident remains under investigation.

