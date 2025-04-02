DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is accused of threatening to murder a “prominent federal official” and two of their relatives last Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael P. Mahoney, 62, of South Dennis, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with transmitting interstate threats to injure another person, the office said in a statement.

According to charging documents, on March 28, the relative of a federal official was eating dinner outside of Massachusetts when they reportedly received a phone call from a blocked number.

The documents claim the relative answered the phone, and the caller — alleged to be Mahoney — began screaming and saying he was going to kill the relative, the relative’s spouse, and the federal official, the office said.

Mahoney allegedly referred to the relative’s spouse and federal official by their first names, and hurled expletives before the relative hung up the phone, the U.S. Attorney said. Mahoney allegedly called back, but the relative did not answer, the office said.

Investigators determined through call records that the originating number for both the answered and unanswered calls belonged to Mahoney, the statement said.

Authorities say Mahoney refused to answer his door to law enforcement Saturday, but was taken into custody days later.

He is expected to appear in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

