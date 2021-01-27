Cape Cod man facing charges after bust yields assault rifle, stash of ammo, drugs

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing charges after a weekslong investigation recently ended with the seizure of a Russian assault rifle, a large stash of ammunition, cocaine, and steroids, officials announced Wednesday.

Travis S. Rockwell, 36, of Hyannis, was arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges including trafficking cocaine, reckless endangerment of a child, unlicensed possession of an assault rifle, possession of a Class E substance, and possession of large capacity feeding devices, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

Detectives armed with a search warrant spotted Rockwell on Jan. 22 as he left his Dunn Pond Road home on a motorcycle wearing an Outlaws Motorcycle Club vest, police said.

After police stopped Rockwell, he allegedly acknowledged that he was a member of the club’s Cape Cod chapter.

A subsequent search of his home yielded 235 large capacity magazines, 85 vials of anabolic steroids, about 19 grams of cocaine, assorted rounds of ammunition, and an AK-15 assault rifle, according to police.

A judge ordered Rockwell held on $10,000 bail.

