Cape Cod man who tried to cure toothache with canned air lands in hospital

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man was taken to the hospital Thursday after his attempt to cure a toothache with canned air went wrong, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person possibly “huffing” canned air found a 61-year-old man suffering from injuries to his mouth, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The man told officers that he was trying to numb his painful tooth with the air but that he injured himself in the process.

He was taken Falmouth Hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

No additional details were available.

