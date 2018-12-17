Cape Cod marijuana dispensaries ordered to close amid public health concerns

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two medical marijuana dispensaries on Cape Cod have been ordered to close and halt sales after a Department of Public Health (DPH) investigation found pot cultivated and prepared by M3 Ventures could be contaminated with pesticides, officials said.

M3 Ventures, a Registered Marijuana Dispensary with a cultivation site located in Plymouth and retail locations located in Plymouth and Mashpee, will remain closed pending the outcome of an investigation into the use of pesticides, according to the DPH.

“The Department of Public Health has issued a cease and desist and quarantine order to M3 Ventures, Inc. a Registered Marijuana Dispensary, while we look into concerns about the use of pesticides at its cultivation facility in Plymouth. The dispensary is required to suspend the sale of all medical marijuana products until further notice,” a state spokesperson said in a statement.

The use of pesticides at a Registered Marijuana Dispensary is prohibited under state law.

M3 Ventures began sales at its Plymouth location in January and at its Mashpee location in March.

