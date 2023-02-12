HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod men are facing criminal charges after police say they used their vehicles to box in an unmarked Barnstable Police cruiser before firing a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door in Hyannis late Saturday night.

Jordan Berrio, 29, of Centerville, and Robert Carver, 50, of Hyannis, allegedly used their vehicles to surround and box in the unmarked cruiser on Main Street in Hyannis around 11 p.m. and then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle, according to police.

Berrio and Carver both fled the scene but were stopped moments later by responding officers.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

Berrio and Carver were arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a BB gun on a public way, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

They are expected to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

