(WHDH) — The coronavirus pandemic made vacationing difficult this year but Cape Cod was still named among the best family vacation spots in the United States, according to a travel magazine.

Condé Nast Traveler wrote in an article posted last week that “Cape Cod has remained a favorite of vacationing families for generations—and for good reason.”

They added that the ocean views are “picturesque” with plenty of things to families to do, like visit the Nauset Lighthouse, checkout the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and enjoy the activities at the Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster.

The magazine named six other best family vacation spots in the nation — Catalina Island, California; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Alexandria, Virginia; Finger Lakes, New York; Moab, Utah; and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

