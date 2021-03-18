Barnstable County’s regional vaccination consortium will run educator-only clinics on the next three Saturdays, offering a local spin on Baker administration plans to set aside days for school staff.

County officials and Cape Cod Healthcare plan to administer vaccines only to K-12 teachers and support staff as well as early child care workers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, then again on March 27 and April 3, officials said during a Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force call Thursday.

The consortium surveyed superintendents at public schools in all 15 towns on the Cape about school workforces and found that about 900 of the more than 6,000 educators still need access to COVID-19 immunization.

“With these three dedicated clinics made possible by Cape Cod Healthcare and Barnstable County, we’re going to be doing just that,” said Sen. Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat who leads the task force. About 270 educators contacted by the consortium have already signed up to receive vaccines at the Cape Cod Community College site this Saturday.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Michael Lauf said the clinic has capacity to scale up to more than 700 doses if necessary.

The Baker administration plans to hold educator-only days at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites on March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 11, and it encouraged local officials to adopt similar models.

