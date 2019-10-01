Cape Cod Potato Chips releases limited-edition flavor for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod Potato Chips has released a new limited-edition flavor in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The brand is partnering with the Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to donate 5 percent of the proceeds from its Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Vinegar potato chips.

The limited-batch flavor features tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt for a truly unique combination, according to the popular chip producer.

“This limited-edition offering not only tastes great, but it also gives our fans a great way to become involved in this important cause,” said Aaron Torchio, Director of Marketing for Cape Cod.

The new flavor is priced at $3.79. Bags can be found at all national retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Stop & Shop.

