BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cap Cod teacher has been placed on leave after they “physically intervened” during an incident involving students on Thursday morning, officials said.

The alleged incident happened in a classroom at Barnstable High School around 8:15 a.m., according to Superintendent of Schools Meg Mayo-Brown.

“A Barnstable High School teacher inappropriately physically intervened in a matter between two students,” Mayo-Brown said in a statement. “The teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of Barnstable Public Schools, and has been placed on administrative leave.”

Mayo-Brown noted that the incident is under investigation and that appropriate action will be taken based on the school district’s findings.

“We want our BHS community to know that we take this matter very seriously, and that the health and safety of our students remains our first and foremost priority,” Mayo-Brown said.

The name of the teacher has not been made public.

