Cape Cod teen arrested for pulling driver over while impersonating police officer

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A Cape Cod teenager is facing charges after police say he turned his car into a police cruiser look-a-like and pulled over a motorist while impersonating an officer.

“In the middle of the day, in a car that he decked out to look like a police cruiser, certainly wasn’t the smartest decision,” Sgt. John Alexander said.

The high school senior was stopped Thursday afternoon while driving what looked like an unmarked cruiser on Pitchers Way. Police received reports that a driver, identified as 18-year-old Stephen Bobola, of Centerville, was pulling cars over.

Bobola was riding in a re-tooled Crown Victoria and wearing a sweatshirt with what looked like a police badge embroidered on it. He allegedly walked up to one car that he had pulled over and motioned as if he was reaching for a gun, according to a nervous neighbor who called 911.

“Seven cruisers responded to the area,” Alexander said.

Police say Bobola knew the person he stopped. They say his car itself isn’t illegal, but it’s what he added on to it that led to the charge of impersonating a police officer.

“Given the fact that he was doing this in broad daylight gave us pause that what could he be doing if he wasn’t out in the day time,” Alexander said.

Bobola is slated to face a judge in the coming weeks. It’s not clear if he has done this before.

The incident is under investigation.

