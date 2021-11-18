WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod town has opted to reinstate its mask order amid a recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The Wellfleet Selectboard and Board of Health on Wednesday met in a joint meeting to discuss COVID-19 and decided to bring back its indoor face covering mandate after analyzing case counts, trends, percent positivity, incidence rate, and transmission statistics, according to Hillary Greenbery, the town’s health agent.

Effective Thursday, a mask or face covering is required inside retail establishments, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, places of religious worship, and municipal buildings, according to the new order.

Food service establishment customers may only remove face coverings when seated.

Personal services customers and workers are also required to wear face coverings.

Masking remains mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems including ride shares, taxis, transportation shelters, and the CCRTA flex bus.

The order doesn’t apply to informal gatherings at private residences.

Massachusetts is averaging about 2,144 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from about 1,287 daily two weeks ago.

