Cape Cod town urging out-of-staters who have returned to summer homes to self-isolate for 2 weeks

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A small Cape Cod town is urging out-of-state residents who have returned to their summer homes to self-isolate for at least two weeks due to coronavirus fears.

Many people from New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut have flocked to Chatham in recent days to ride out the duration of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a post on the town’s website.

“As recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Chatham Board of Health is urging residents who returned to their Chatham homes from New York City or the greater New York metropolitan area to self-isolate themselves for a period

of 14 days in their homes,” the post read.

The town says it is recommending self-isolation “out of an abundance of caution” because New York City is the current epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases.

“Self-isolation for 14 days will help curb the spread of the disease in Chatham and Barnstable County and lessen the stress on our critical infrastructure, including first responders, hospitals, and healthcare,” the post read.

New arrivals to Chatham are also being urged to take steps to distance themselves when buying groceries or undertaking other essential activities in the community.

All Chatham residents are being asked to practice social distancing, avoid

group gatherings, monitor their health and contact their healthcare provider if they feel ill.

