Cape Cod traffic stop yields 4 pounds of pot, 1,000 Adderall pills, 500 THC cartridges

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested on Cape Cod on Monday night after a routine traffic stopped resulted in the seizure of marijuana, Adderall pills, and illegal THC cartridges.

Jean Carlos Gomez, 24, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court on charges including trafficking narcotics, operating under the influence of drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving without an inspection sticker, and improper use of a mobile phone, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers patrolling Main Street in Bourne stopped Gomez around 5 p.m. after they noticed him texting while traveling through a rotary, state police said.

Gomez then allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana moments before being pulled over, prompting a search of his vehicle.

Troopers reportedly seized four pounds of marijuana, 1,000 Adderall pills with a weight of 400 grams, five cartons containing 500 cartridges of THC, and more than $5,500 in cash.

Gomez was booked at the Bourne barracks and later released on $500 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

