Cape Cod train delayed after person struck in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being medflighted to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Cape Flyer train in Wareham Saturday evening, requiring the passengers to be picked up in another train to finish their route to Boston.

A trespasser was struck by a northbound Cape Flyer train on the Lakeville line in the area of Main and Hathaway streets, leading to the train being stopped for an extended period of time, according to the Cape Cod Regional Train Authority. The trespasser was medflighted to a nearby hospital.

Another train from Middleboro was dispatched to pick up the 70 passengers and three staff and take them to South Station.

Transit police are investigating and say foul play is not suspected.

