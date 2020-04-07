Cape Cod woman battling coronavirus sets up memorable surprise for daughter’s birthday

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod woman didn’t let her battle against the coronavirus stop her from giving her 15-year-old daughter a memorable birthday surprise.

Claudine Wrighter recently spent eight nights in the hospital to be treated for double pneumonia, sepsis and COVID-19.

Her hospitalization proved especially difficult for her two daughters.

“We could’ve lost our mom,” Wrighter’s daughter, Kaylie, said. “I mean, just seeing her when she came back home, I was so happy but at the same time, my heart just broke because I wasn’t able to give her a hug, and that was like a week without seeing my best friend.”

Despite Wrighter’s condition, she planned a big birthday surprise for Kaylie the day she was cleared from self-isolation.

Wrighter finally got to embrace her daughter in a hug as family and friends drove by with happy birthday signs.

They could be heard cheering and honking in honor of Kaylie’s birthday.

After the parade, Kaylie said all she wanted for her birthday was drive-thru Chick-fil-A.

